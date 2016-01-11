Jan 11 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 77.2-87.9 percent y/y at 2.5-2.7 billion yuan ($380.52-$410.96 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IYx3OZ

