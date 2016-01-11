BRIEF-Soul I Nvestment buys 6.9 pct stake in Sports Seoul
* Says Soul I Nvestment bought 6.9 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 24.4 percent from 17.5 percent
Jan 11 Bluefocus Communication Group Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 400 million yuan ($60.88 million) bonds
April 11 Beijing Century Real Technology Co Ltd :