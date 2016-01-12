Jan 12 Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd

* Says preliminary 2015 net profit up 168.24 percent (not 145.4 percent) y/y at 12.6 billion yuan ($1.92 billion) (not 11.5 billion yuan)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PTsUv6

