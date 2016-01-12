** Morrisons up 9 pct, on course for biggest one-day rise since Oct 2004, after beats expectations for Christmas trading - its first period of positive underlying sales since 2012

** Better than expected numbers give peers Tesco and Sainsbury's a boost, up 5.4% and 3.2% respectively, top and 4th-top FTSE 100 gainers in strong volumes (Morrisons 2nd-top riser on FTSE 250 )

** Morrisons sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, up 0.2 pct in 9-wks to Jan. 3 vs analysts' average forecast of down 2 pct

** Better trading from Morrisons may lead to a change in the view that the business is "sub-scale" & cannot compete with "seemingly bigger fish", Shore Capital writes, adding it may set tone for an improvement in sentiment

** UK supermarkets being hammered by brutal price war amid growth of German discounters Aldi, Lidl

** Both MRW (late to move into better-performing parts of mkt, convenience stores & online) and SBRY heavily borrowed, with 20% and 17% of their respective shares outstanding on loan, according to Markit

** Kantar data released Tuesday shows SBRY outperforms rivals at Christmas (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)