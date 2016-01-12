** Cinema operator Cineworld's shares down c.5 pct,
one of the leading FTSE midcap losers despite in-line
trading update
** Peel Hunt cuts to "add" from "buy", PT to 595p from 634p
** "2015 has been a good year for Cineworld but we had hoped
for a beat," brokerage says, adding that the new openings in
2016 will be lower than it had expected
** Canaccord Genuity of a similar view, says results merely
'in line with expectations', reiterates "sell" rating with a PT
of 500p
** "Cineworld is better at building cinemas in
unsophisticated East Europe where competition is weak, than
optimizing performance from its sophisticated UK portfolio where
competition is intense," brokerage reckons
** Of 11 analysts covering stock, 2 "strong buy", 5 "buy", 3
"hold", and 1 "strong sell"
** Median price target is 612.5p, down 17p from a month ago
