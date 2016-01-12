** Greggs, which runs a chain of bakery shops, down c.8 pct, 2nd top FTSE midcap loser after estimating FY in line with expectations due to tough Q4 trading

** Douses hopes for another FY hike from co that did so several times last yr

** Q4 like-for-like sales growth slows to 2.3 pct, with co coming up against stronger comparatives & weaker footfall in some shopping locations

** Despite losing most of share price gains made since Oct, still more than 50 pct ahead y/y

** Buyside bullish on prospects

** Newcastle-based baker, up against chains like Pret a Manger & coffee shops, in past years shifted focus from bakery & on to growing food-to-go & quality coffee markets as well as spreading to south England (found in ferries, service stations)

** Canaccord Genuity cuts TP to 1325p from 1350p

