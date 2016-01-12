Jan 12 CHTC Helon Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire two Internet firms for 3.3 billion yuan ($501.80 million) via cash, share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 1.08 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects, replenish capital and repay debts

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KaWl7r

