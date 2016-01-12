Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 12 Beijing Forever Technology Co Ltd
* Says to acquire Lion Technology for 340 million yuan ($51.70 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 300 million yuan in share private placement to help fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1l2D7dF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5763 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order