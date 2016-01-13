** Just Eat sees two bulge bracket brokers hiking
their TP on stock, a day after online takeaway ordering service
posts 2015 comparable order volume growth of 46 pct
** Goldman Sachs raises to 635p from 585p & JP Morgan to
675p from 650p, both citing better-than-expected order numbers
** Street skewed to the bullish side on the stock with 8 out
of 10 brokerages rating stock "buy" or higher and no analyst
with a "sell"
** JP Morgan sees potential for further upgrades, driven by
higher order growth, commission rate increases and M&A
** Shares already trading at a whopping 70 pct premium
against peers on P/E front, but still cheaper than U.S.-listed
peer GrubHub (76 pct ahead of peers), according to
Reuters data
** Just Eat's relatively positive statements have generally
been followed by few of its PE backers trying to sell down their
stake, including Index Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Vitruvian
Partners and 83North Venture Capital in the past
