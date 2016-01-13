BRIEF-Saint-Care Holding to fully buy Millennia Corp at 14.8 mln yen
* Says co plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake in Millennia Corp which is mainly engaged in home nursing business, at 14.8 million yen in total, on June 1
Jan 13 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 120-150 percent y/y versus net profit of 247.1 million yuan ($37.58 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1W6lxD2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says co plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake in Millennia Corp which is mainly engaged in home nursing business, at 14.8 million yen in total, on June 1
* Says co plans to set up a new firm named as Care Design Institute Inc, which will be mainly engaged in development and provision of care plan via AI, jointly with partners including INCJ (Innovation Network Corporation of Japan)