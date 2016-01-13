Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen
* Says unit TPV Tech plans to consolidate Brazil operations, to cut about 430 jobs in next 6 mths
* Says TPV Tech plans to consolidate Belgium operations, about 180 jobs affected in next 9 mths
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KcNfaf
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order