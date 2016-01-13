BRIEF-Saint-Care Holding to fully buy Millennia Corp at 14.8 mln yen
* Says co plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake in Millennia Corp which is mainly engaged in home nursing business, at 14.8 million yen in total, on June 1
Jan 13 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Jan 14 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RCNtQ4
* Says co plans to set up a new firm named as Care Design Institute Inc, which will be mainly engaged in development and provision of care plan via AI, jointly with partners including INCJ (Innovation Network Corporation of Japan)