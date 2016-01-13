Jan 13 Henan Kedi Dairy Industry Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 754.3 million yuan ($114.74 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans

* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1W6HS3g; bit.ly/1PaSpVo

