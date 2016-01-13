Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 XiAn LONGi Silicon Materials Corp
* Says signs strategic agreement with China Merchants New Energy Group on components supply for about 1.6 billion yuan ($243.38 million) in 2016
* Says unit signs strategic agreement to supply solar power components for about 6.3 billion yuan in 2016
* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 14 after disclosing deals with clients
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1niiGuS; bit.ly/200d1Yh; bit.ly/1N7exP2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5742 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
