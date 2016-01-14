UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 14 Cefc Anhui International Holding Co Ltd
* Says unit to buy 50 percent stake in Kazakhstan's Petroleum LLP for $100.3 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1n1zDdc
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.