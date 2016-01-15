UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 15 Jiangsu Asia-pacific Light Alloy Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest at least 480 million yuan ($72.89 million)in alloy products project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RpjCu6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5854 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.