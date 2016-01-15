UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 15 Rainbow Department Store Co Ltd
* Says unit signs lease agreement for shopping mall for 674.0 million yuan ($102.35 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lddrer
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5855 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.