BRIEF-Cyanotech and co's former CEO enters into settlement agreement
* Cyanotech - co and Brent Bailey, former CEO, entered into settlement agreement resolving disputes with respect to separation agreement dated March 31, 2016
Jan 15 Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to invest 610 million yuan ($92.65 million) in Anhui hospital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TZOOxE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5842 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 11 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's drug to treat tardive dyskinesia, a side effect of antipsychotic medications characterized by uncontrolled movement of the face and body, the company said. The drug, Ingrezza, is the first treatment to be approved for the irreversible disorder, which occurs in 5 percent to 8 percent of patients taking antipsychotic drugs. Ingrezza is the company's first commercial product.