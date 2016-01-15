Neurocrine Biosciences gets FDA OK for movement disorder drug

April 11 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's drug to treat tardive dyskinesia, a side effect of antipsychotic medications characterized by uncontrolled movement of the face and body, the company said. The drug, Ingrezza, is the first treatment to be approved for the irreversible disorder, which occurs in 5 percent to 8 percent of patients taking antipsychotic drugs. Ingrezza is the company's first commercial product.