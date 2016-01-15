BRIEF-Tio Networks says shareholders approve of arrangement with PayPal
* Tio Networks Corp. securityholders overwhelmingly approve plan of arrangement with Paypal Holdings, Inc.
Jan 15 Simei Media Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from January 18 pending regulator's review of asset restructuring plan
Source text in Chinese:
* Resonant Inc - selling stockholders may offer up to 3.3 million shares of common stock of co - sec filing