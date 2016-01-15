(Fixes formatting)
** Shares of the online white goods retailer have
edged above their 50-,100- and 200-DMAs though face a slew of
strong chart resistances ahead pointing to another false
breakout from life lows Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1RproUB
** Stock is down 57 pct since its all-time high in Jan 2015
off another 2.6 pct so far this year
** AO trades at a rich premium to peers leaving it
vulnerable to any earnings disappointments
** Technically, AO faces strong resistance at 169.9p and
then at 201.6p before running into a huge downside gap that
opened up after a profit warning triggered a huge drop in shares
** AO shares have remained stuck in a range for 4 months and
unless the stock is able to break above key resistances on
volume rallies are likely to be short-lived
