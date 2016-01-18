Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
Jan 18 Anxin Trust Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit at 1.7 billion yuan ($258.39 million), up 68.3 percent y/y
NEW YORK, April 13 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, cut total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink by 1 percent in 2016, according to a filing on Thursday.