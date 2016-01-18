Jan 18 (Reuters)
Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Nov 30, 2015 ended May 31, 2015 to May 31, 2016 to Nov 30, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 5.92 5.42 5.62 5.65
(+9.4 pct ) (+7.2 pct ) (-5.1 pct ) (+0.5 pct )
Net 2.11 1.11 1.75 1.77
(+89.8 pct ) (-26.0 pct ) (-17.0 pct ) (+1.4 pct )
Div 1,719 yen 1,742 yen 1,764 yen 1,788 yen
