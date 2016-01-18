BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reaches Jay Peak settlement
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
Jan 18 Aerospace Hi-tech Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire stakes in three firms for a combined 1.75 billion yuan ($266.05 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 1.68 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions, replenish capital and repay bank loans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PkYAXa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Trump administration on Thursday issued a final rule that will shorten the Obamacare enrollment period and give insurers more of what they say they need in the individual insurance market, likely making it harder for some consumers to purchase insurance, healthcare experts said.