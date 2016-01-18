Jan 18 Aerospace Hi-tech Holding Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire stakes in three firms for a combined 1.75 billion yuan ($266.05 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 1.68 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions, replenish capital and repay bank loans

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PkYAXa

($1 = 6.5778 Chinese yuan renminbi)