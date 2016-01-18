BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
Jan 18 Jiuzhitang Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 4-22 percent y/y to 417.8-491.5 million yuan ($63.52-$74.73 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/239CTna
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.