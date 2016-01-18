Jan 18 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan ($304.02 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, solar power project

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 19

