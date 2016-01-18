BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
Jan 18 Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net loss of about 455-460 million yuan ($69.16-$69.92 million) versus year-ago net profit of 143.4 million yuan


April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.