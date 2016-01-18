Jan 18 Qingdao Doublestar Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($228.02 million) in private placement of shares to repay bank loan, replenish capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RZUrwK; bit.ly/1RvMnFq

