** Luxury stocks among top gainers on Tuesday as UBS
suggests investors pricing in too bearish an outlook on European
Luxury (given Chinese macro concerns)
** Says its research shows Chinese surprisingly upbeat on
luxury after major stockmarket decline last summer, which
reassures it that recent stock market volatility should not be a
major headwind to spending
** Follows broadly bullish sector note from Goldman Sachs on
Monday
** Burberry and Kering, both of which UBS
upgrades to "buy" v "neutral", +2.1%, +3.4% respectively; pair,
along with LVMH (+2.6%), are broker's key Buy calls
** "Burberry is pricing in negative LFL in FY17, with brand
potential overlooked," UBS says; lifts TP to 1,500p v 1,400p,
implying 34% upside
** Lifts Kering TP to 178 euros v 173 euros; positive on
Gucci revitalisation
** Initiates Prada as "sell" (questions co's price
upscaling strategy)
** Downgrades: Hugo Boss to "neutral" v "buy"
(more sceptical on US brand elevation); a number of brokers cut
their cut TPs for co Monday after Q4 core profit missed co's own
target on Friday
** Also cuts Salvatore Ferragamo (legacy growth
premium about to be questioned by the market) and Tod's
(market appears too optimistic about a mid-term rebound
in growth) to "sell" v "neutral"
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
RM:tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)