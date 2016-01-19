Jan 19 Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical And Electronic Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 220 million yuan ($33.45 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WqraMn; bit.ly/1PCUKZU

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5769 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)