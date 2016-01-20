HONG KONG Jan 20 Hong Kong's stock market fell to 3-1/2-year lows as its currency tumbled towards the lower end of a trading band on Wednesday, as investors were jolted by fears over capital outflows, slowing global growth and crumbling oil prices.

Having weathered days of stock market volatility in the mainland and a relentless slide in global oil prices, the benchmark stock market index in Hong Kong fell hard during the session.

Conita Hung, a director at Amicus Asset Management based in Hong Kong, said the weakness in the Hong Hong dollar was indicative of strong outflows from the market.

"After breaking below 19,200 points investors realized they can't bet on a temporary bounce and there's a lack of confidence in the market now," she said.

The Hong Kong dollar fell for a fifth consecutive day to its weakest level in more than eight years, with a sharp drop in currency forwards suggesting more weakness was in store.

On Wednesday, Asian stocks slumped to fresh four-year lows as a deepening rout in oil markets dealt a further blow to investor appetite for riskier assets.

In late afternoon trading, the local dollar fell to 7.8217 per U.S. dollar, its weakest level since August 2007 and just shy of a record low of 7.8305 in its 30-year old history of the currency board system.

Under the rules of the currency board, the dollar is allowed to fluctuate within a 7.75-7.85 band and central bank intervention is triggered if the currency hits either end of the band.

Some investors are worried the Hong Kong dollar's persistent weakness would force the central bank to buy the currency from the money market and send interbank interest rates higher - a troublesome prospect given the upward pressure on mortgage rates would end up knocking property markets.

As if on cue, property shares took the brunt of the market selloff with a sub-index of stocks falling 5 percent on the day. Resource shares were also hit thanks to a relentless slide in global oil prices.

All constituents of the benchmark index were in the red. On technical charts, the stock market was about to pierce the 61.8 percent retracement line of the December 2007 to October 2008 range, signaling further weakness ahead.

Authorities have repeatedly said Hong Kong's currency board system is in no danger and is functioning normally. However, stock market investors see darker signs for the economy as a spike in interbank borrowing costs is tightening monetary conditions at a time when its biggest trading partner, China, is slowing.

Three month borrowing costs in the local dollar spurted to 55 basis points on Wednesday compared to 44 basis points at the start of the week, an unusually sharp move in the local money market.

"The spurt in the interbank rates is making investors nervous," said the head of sales trading at a bank in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Clare Jim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)