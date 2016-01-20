Jan 20 (Reuters) Daiwa Office Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Nov 30, 2015 ended May 31, 2015 to May 31, 2016 to Nov 30, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 11.84 10.39 11.92 12.13

(+14.0 pct ) (+6.4 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) (+1.8 pct ) Net 4.69 4.03 4.77 4.79

(+16.3 pct ) (+10.7 pct ) (+1.7 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Div 9,688 yen 9,142 yen 9,850 yen 9,900 yen