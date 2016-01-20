BRIEF-Vantage Equities Inc says FY net income 198.8 mln pesos
* FY net income attributable to parent equity holder 198.8 million pesos versus 280.6 million pesos
Jan 20 (Reuters) Daiwa Office Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Nov 30, 2015 ended May 31, 2015 to May 31, 2016 to Nov 30, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 11.84 10.39 11.92 12.13
(+14.0 pct ) (+6.4 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) (+1.8 pct ) Net 4.69 4.03 4.77 4.79
(+16.3 pct ) (+10.7 pct ) (+1.7 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Div 9,688 yen 9,142 yen 9,850 yen 9,900 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8976.T
* FY net income attributable to parent equity holder 73.9 million pesos versus 28.8 million pesos