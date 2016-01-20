BRIEF-Landmarks proposes to undertake placement of up to 48.6 mln shares
* Proposes to undertake a private placement of up to 48.6 million new shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oGWVXr) Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Wolong Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to fall 76.1 percent y/y versus net profit of 260.0 million yuan ($39.52 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NjK54r
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5790 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PARIS, April 18 JP Morgan equity strategists on Tuesday said they still expected independent centrist Emmanuel Macron to win the French presidential election, even though they noted the race had tightened after a rise in polls for far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.