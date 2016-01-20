(Refiles to add bullet point)

Jan 20 Ping An Bank Co Ltd

* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 5-15 percent y/y

* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise to 20.8-22.8 billion yuan ($3.16-$3.47 billion) from 19.8 billion yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P4VD1c

