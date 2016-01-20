BRIEF-LBC Express Holdings Inc says FY net income 921.6 mln pesos
* FY net income attributable to parent equity holder 921.6 million pesos versus 439.8 million pesos
Jan 20 Ping An Bank Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 5-15 percent y/y
* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise to 20.8-22.8 billion yuan ($3.16-$3.47 billion) from 19.8 billion yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P4VD1c
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY net income 679.7 million pesos versus 827.2 million pesos