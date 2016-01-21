UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 21 Butone Information Corp Xian
* Says plans to acquire electronics firm Xinchuanhui for 350 million yuan ($53.20 million) via cash, share issue
* Says aims to raise up to 330 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects, and replenish capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1noOVJ4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5795 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.