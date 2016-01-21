UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 21 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd
* Says sets 2016 production target at 580,000-650,000 vehicles with operating income at 46.0-51.5 billion yuan ($6.99-$7.83 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RUBD3U
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.