CANADA STOCKS-Energy stock gains lead rising TSX on higher oil
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as the price of oil rose.
** Energy suppliers lead decline on FTSE 100 index as pressure mounts to reduce UK domestic gas prices after rival E.ON announced cuts on Wed
** E.ON said it would cut its standard residential gas price by an average of 5.1 percent from Feb. 1
** Pressure has been mounting on the UK's 'big six' energy suppliers - SSE, Iberdrola's Scottish Power, Centrica, RWE npower, E.ON and EDF Energy - to cut prices to consumers
** Wholesale gas prices have fallen on the back of a steep drop in oil prices and regulators have urged energy companies to pass on those savings to the consumers
** SSE, which turned ex-dividend, down 3.7 pct, Centrica falls 1.1 pct, National Grid and E.ON down 1 pct each while RWE down 0.3 pct
** Stocks top losers on Stoxx 600 Utilities index, down 1 pct
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct (Updates to close)