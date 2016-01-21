BRIEF-BVF Inc reports 18.3 pct passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
Jan 21 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says to invest 650 million yuan ($98.81 million) in Chinese medicine project in Guangdong province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PjMi7H
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5785 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Daxor- Not in compliance with nyse market listing standards related to timing of sec filings due to delay in filing N-CSR for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016