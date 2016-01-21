BRIEF-BVF Inc reports 18.3 pct passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
Jan 21 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 865.2 percent y/y at 516.6 million yuan ($78.53 million)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1OI7fDq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5785 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Daxor- Not in compliance with nyse market listing standards related to timing of sec filings due to delay in filing N-CSR for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016