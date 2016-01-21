BRIEF-Vine Resources files for IPO of up to $500 mln for co's class A common stock
* Vine Resources Inc files for ipo of up to $500 million for co's class a common stock - sec filing
* Urbanfund Corp. anounces acquisition of controlling interest in a downtown kitchener multi-residential rental construction site