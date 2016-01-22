BRIEF-Zoetis to acquire Nexvet for US$6.72 in Cash Per Share
* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals
Jan 22 Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Co Ltd
* Says sets IPO price at 22.02 yuan ($3.35) per share, aiming to raise to 294.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lBdaSD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsrooms)
* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals
* Says raises quality concerns after inspection of St. Jude's Sylmar facility