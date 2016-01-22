BRIEF-Zoetis to acquire Nexvet for US$6.72 in Cash Per Share
* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals
Jan 22 Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 to return to profit of 200-250 million yuan ($30.40-$38.00 million) versus net loss of 276.6 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZQSV6j
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5781 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says raises quality concerns after inspection of St. Jude's Sylmar facility