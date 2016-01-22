UPDATE 3-SCA shares hit record high on report of $22 bln bid
* UBS values business 193 bln crowns to 213 bln crowns (Adds detail, analyst and bank valuations, comment)
** Mining stocks among top risers on the FTSE, with BHP and Anglo American gaining 4 pct and 7 pct respectively
** Stoxx Basic Resources index up 3 pct on the day and down 13 pct YTD
** Traders see copper holding 4300 level, MACD also positive. Chart: reut.rs/1WA9Xjy
** Copper set for its biggest weekly gain since Oct; ECB stimulus hopes and China's Q4 property loan rise also positive
** London-listed mining companies have been hit by plummeting commodity prices, forcing them to slash jobs, costs, capital expenditure and dividends
** Other notable gainers: Rio Tinto, Antofagasta (helped by Citi double upgrade ), Glencore top performers on Britain's FTSE 100, all up between 1-4 pct
** Rio, BHP both among top 10 UK divi contributors in 2015 - but Rio increasingly seen as the default stock for income seekers amid concern over sustainability of BHP's long-protected dividend post Brazil dam burst
** Shore Capital reckons Rio far less likely to have to cut dividends than BHP - and as such flags Feb 2016 as the time to dip into Rio (co's FY results Feb 11)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 13 It's probably best to look at China's extremely strong commodity imports in March as a history lesson, rather than a pointer to future trends.