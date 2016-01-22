** Mining stocks among top risers on the FTSE, with BHP and Anglo American gaining 4 pct and 7 pct respectively

** Stoxx Basic Resources index up 3 pct on the day and down 13 pct YTD

** Traders see copper holding 4300 level, MACD also positive. Chart: reut.rs/1WA9Xjy

** Copper set for its biggest weekly gain since Oct; ECB stimulus hopes and China's Q4 property loan rise also positive

** London-listed mining companies have been hit by plummeting commodity prices, forcing them to slash jobs, costs, capital expenditure and dividends

** Other notable gainers: Rio Tinto, Antofagasta (helped by Citi double upgrade ), Glencore top performers on Britain's FTSE 100, all up between 1-4 pct

** Rio, BHP both among top 10 UK divi contributors in 2015 - but Rio increasingly seen as the default stock for income seekers amid concern over sustainability of BHP's long-protected dividend post Brazil dam burst

** Shore Capital reckons Rio far less likely to have to cut dividends than BHP - and as such flags Feb 2016 as the time to dip into Rio (co's FY results Feb 11)

