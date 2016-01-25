Jan 25 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery tools worth T$510 million ($15.23 million) from Topco Quartz Products Co Ltd

* Says orders facility and construction worth T$6.6 billion from Da Cin Construction Co Ltd, Fu Tsu Construction Co Ltd, and Kedge Construction Co Ltd

($1 = 33.4950 Taiwan dollars)