BRIEF-Uniti Group says proposed offering and sale of company's common stock for about $450 mln
* Uniti Group Inc. Announces proposed offering of common stock
Jan 25 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auctions for 293.5 million yuan ($44.62 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Quz9HH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5779 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Uniti Group Inc. Announces proposed offering of common stock
* For quarter ended March 31, 2017, normalized FFO for Common Stock and OP Unit holders was $1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: