UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd
* Says 2015 expects to return to profit of 20-60 million yuan ($3.04-$9.12 million) versus net loss of 286.7 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZMFzmd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5777 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.