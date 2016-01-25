** Lloyds down c.2 pct after JP Morgan cuts PT on stock to 90p from 98p, keeps "over-weight" rating

** Brokerage cuts its NIM forecast for Lloyds, says could decline further in 2016 in the absence of rate hikes

** Despite revenue pressure from a lower for longer UK rate environment, JPM believes that Lloyds is best positioned within the sector and views any pull back as a buying opportunity

** Stock among top losers on FTSE 350 Banks Index , which is down 0.6 pct

** Peers Standard Chartered, HSBC, RBS and Barclays down 0.2-0.8 pct

** Lloyds, top volume loser on FTSE 100, with almost a tenth of its 30-day avg volume going through in the first 30 mins of trade