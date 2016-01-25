** Kingfisher down 2 pct & 2nd biggest loser among
Stoxx 600 retail stocks after Europe's largest home
improvement retailer sets out its strategic plans that will hit
profits over 2 yrs
** Co says it plans to increase sustainable annual profit by
500 mln stg in 5 yrs & return 600 mln stg of capital, mostly via
a buyback, over 3 yrs
** Strategic plans to hurt profit by c.50 mln stg in first
yr and 70-100 mln stg in second yr
** Stock, which has lost c.6 pct over past 6 mths, among top
FTSE 100 losers on Monday
** Over two thirds of a full day's avg volume traded through
in first 30 mins
