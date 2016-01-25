** Mining stocks among top fallers on the FTSE, with BHP and Anglo American dropping 2.6 pct and 4 pct respectively

** Stoxx Basic Resources index down 1.8 pct on the day and -15 pct YTD

** Copper lost ground on Monday, dragged by expectations of a firm U.S. dollar and concerns about demand in top consumer China

** Anglo American, the world's fifth-biggest miner by market value, down after its South African unit Anglo American Platinum flagged a sharp fall in FY earnings

** London-listed mining companies have been hit by plummeting commodity prices, forcing them to slash jobs, costs, capital expenditure and dividends

** Other notable decliners: Rio Tinto, Antofagasta , Glencore top losers on Britain's FTSE 100 , all down between 2.5-3 pct

