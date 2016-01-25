** Mining stocks among top fallers on the FTSE, with BHP
and Anglo American dropping 2.6 pct and 4 pct
respectively
** Stoxx Basic Resources index down 1.8 pct on the
day and -15 pct YTD
** Copper lost ground on Monday, dragged by expectations of
a firm U.S. dollar and concerns about demand in top consumer
China
** Anglo American, the world's fifth-biggest miner by market
value, down after its South African unit Anglo American Platinum
flagged a sharp fall in FY earnings
** London-listed mining companies have been hit by
plummeting commodity prices, forcing them to slash jobs, costs,
capital expenditure and dividends
** Other notable decliners: Rio Tinto, Antofagasta
, Glencore top losers on Britain's FTSE 100
, all down between 2.5-3 pct
** Miners v FTSE 100 chart: bit.ly/1QnyNkd
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM:
venkateshasoumithri.mamidipudi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)