BRIEF-Cspc Pharmaceutical Group says co considering possible spin-off
* Considering possible spin-off & separate listing of CSPC XNW Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Co Ltd & units on stock exchange in PRC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 70 percent stake in Chengdu pharma for 350 million yuan ($53.21 million)

($1 = 6.5783 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Precision Lens sign agreement to expand Imprimis' ophthalmic portfolio market opportunity in the U.S. Midwest