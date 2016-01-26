BRIEF-Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Precision Lens sign agreement
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Precision Lens sign agreement to expand Imprimis' ophthalmic portfolio market opportunity in the U.S. Midwest
Jan 26 Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 35-45 percent y/y to 417.4-448.3 million yuan ($63.44-$68.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Vn41sZ
